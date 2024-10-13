Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.75 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.25), with a volume of 179,412 shares.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.14.

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

In other Aew Uk Reit news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 22,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £20,989.26 ($27,469.26). In related news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 22,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £20,989.26 ($27,469.26). Also, insider Elizabeth (Liz) Peace acquired 15,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,882.70 ($19,477.42). 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

