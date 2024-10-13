Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $189.83 and last traded at $189.16, with a volume of 31536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.24.

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,411,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

