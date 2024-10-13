Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.82 and last traded at $114.79, with a volume of 20766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

