AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCN stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.