AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of AGNCN stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.
AGNC Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
