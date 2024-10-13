Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.08. Agronomics has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.17.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

