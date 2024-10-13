Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Agronomics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.08. Agronomics has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.17.
About Agronomics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.