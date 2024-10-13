AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AIA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $34.84 on Friday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

AIA Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

