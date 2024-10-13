Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,703 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Air Lease worth $32,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,543,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after acquiring an additional 98,755 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Air Lease by 31.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $43.45. 466,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $667.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

