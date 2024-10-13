AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

AKTAF opened at $1.18 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

