Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in September

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Allianz
Allianz Stock Performance
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.