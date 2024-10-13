Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in September

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allianz

Allianz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.