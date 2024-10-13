Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.23 ($4.62) and traded as high as GBX 374.14 ($4.90). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.88), with a volume of 1,106,762 shares trading hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.13 ($13,074.38). 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

