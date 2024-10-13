Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $195.00 at Evercore ISI

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.24.

Allstate Stock Up 1.3 %

ALL stock opened at $188.28 on Wednesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $83,561,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 757.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 300,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

