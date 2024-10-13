Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($24.87) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($25.13). Approximately 6,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 72,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($25.26).
Alpha FX Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,920 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,920. The firm has a market cap of £810.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00.
About Alpha FX Group
Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.
