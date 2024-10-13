Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,781,405.44 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $4,781,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,572,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the software’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

