Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 2,202 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,001,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 57,124 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 719,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

