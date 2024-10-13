Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $103,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,389,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

