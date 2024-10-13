Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.5% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.36. 20,644,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,311,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

