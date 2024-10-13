América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,127 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 270.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in América Móvil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 258,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

