American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Creative Planning increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 556.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 548.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

