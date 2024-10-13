AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $219.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $201.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.83.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

