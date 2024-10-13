Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AMPH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,256.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,256.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

