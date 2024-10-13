Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.