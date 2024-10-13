ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Up 78.6% in September

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

AMSSY stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $881.58 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

