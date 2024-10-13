Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.86. 1,428,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.88. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.51%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.