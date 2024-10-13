Analysts Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) PT at $33.60

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $579,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 278,064 shares of company stock worth $7,165,254 in the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,999,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 188,174 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -165.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

