Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $19.20

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

