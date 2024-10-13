Analyzing OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -100.69% -71.53% OrthoPediatrics -14.35% -5.44% -4.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and OrthoPediatrics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.60) -0.26 OrthoPediatrics $175.07 million 3.35 -$20.97 million ($0.96) -25.64

Volatility & Risk

Sharps Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharps Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sharps Technology and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A OrthoPediatrics 0 1 2 0 2.67

OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.66%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Sharps Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

