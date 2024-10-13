Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.29.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AND. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
