Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AND. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.1 %

AND stock opened at C$39.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.