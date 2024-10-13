Andretti Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:POLEU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 16th

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:POLEU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 16th. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 6th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ POLEU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

