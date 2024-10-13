Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,399 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 872,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 756,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 142.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Melius Research began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $642,310.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,718,959.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $642,310.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,718,959.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,296,487. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $116.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

