Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Inter Parfums worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 49.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $124.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

