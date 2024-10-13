Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 624,289 Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 693.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,289 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 123.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 140,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 312.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 75.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 189,247 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.03. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,989.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

