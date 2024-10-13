Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,304 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Transcat worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 34.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transcat by 21.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 196,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Transcat by 47.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $126.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $121.01. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

