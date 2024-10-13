Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $286.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $286.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.14 and its 200 day moving average is $266.86. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

