Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of TKO Group worth $28,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 89.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $127.52 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKO. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

