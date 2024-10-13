Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dover by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after buying an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $17,323,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

DOV stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $194.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

