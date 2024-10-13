Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,031,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,095 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.69.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $225.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

