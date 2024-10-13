Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $24,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Medpace Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $347.91 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

