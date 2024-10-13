Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.