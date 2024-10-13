Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average of $224.28.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.