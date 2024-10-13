Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.610–0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.0 million-$615.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.8 million. Appian also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.61)-($0.52) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Appian

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $31.31 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $7,058,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,345,647 shares in the company, valued at $259,227,882.63. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,761,776 shares of company stock worth $57,130,976 in the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.