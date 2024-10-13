Apple’s (AAPL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.27.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

