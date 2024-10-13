Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

APLD has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Applied Digital Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of APLD stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $60,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

