Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

