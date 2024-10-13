Aragon (ANT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $291,762.30

Aragon (ANT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $6.56 or 0.00010505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $283.15 million and approximately $291,762.30 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00253261 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aragon has a current supply of 43,191,530.54557042. The last known price of Aragon is 6.1598833 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $41,812.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aragon.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

