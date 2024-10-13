Aragon (ANT) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Aragon (ANT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00009856 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $266.11 million and approximately $47,117.14 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Aragon (ANT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aragon has a current supply of 43,191,530.54557042. More information can be found at https://aragon.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

