Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Cut to “Hold” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALTM. Scotiabank upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Arcadium Lithium has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

