Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Shares of ACGL opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

