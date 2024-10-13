Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Arcosa Price Performance
ACA stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.71. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $96.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
