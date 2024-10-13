Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

ACA stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.71. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

