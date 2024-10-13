Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in September

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.13. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.18.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.