Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Holdings Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Argan worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3,321.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Argan by 84.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,475 over the last 90 days. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Argan stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $116.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

